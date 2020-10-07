Residential road turns Highway with heavy vehicles
October 7, 2020

Sir,

The road in J.P. Nagar, 2nd Main, E- Block, 1st Cross, Vittaladama Road, Mysuru, has become a Highway with movement of heavy vehicles.

The road is totally damaged with lot of potholes and the rain water is splashed to nearby houses when heavy vehicles pass through. 

I request the authorities concerned to stop plying of heavy vehicles on this narrow road as the children and aged people have to risk their lives while walking on the stretch.

The road is totally damaged and we once again request the authorities to stop plying of city bus and other heavy vehicles on this residential road and repair the road  as early as possible.

– R.N. Madhu Kumar, Mysuru, 3.10.2020

