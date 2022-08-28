Retail cigarette sellers protest opposing move to introduce licence system

August 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the State Government’s move to regulate retail cigarette and beedi sales by introducing licence, retail cigarette sellers under the banner of Karnataka Chapter of Federation of Retailers Association of India (FRAI), staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Friday.

Pointing out that there are over 55,000 retail and small time cigarette sellers in the State under the Federation, the protestors said these retailers are eking out a living by selling cigarettes and beedis. Even as the sellers are slowly emerging from the effects of COVID pandemic, the State Government’s decision to regulate sales by issuing licence and formulating other rules, has come as a bolt from the blue for the retailers, they contended.

Maintaining that their livelihood was badly hurt during the pandemic, they apprehended that they may have to face harassment from the authorities if licence system was introduced. Raising slogans, the sellers urged the Government to withdraw the byelaws concerning Licence-2020 rules and thus save them from possible harassment from officials.

They also presented a memorandum in this regard at the DC Office.

Earlier, the cigarette sellers marched in a procession from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate to the DC Office passing through Big Clock Tower, Small Clock Tower (Dufferin Clock Tower), D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road.

Federation President Siddaraju, Secretary Guruswamy, Office-bearers Noorulla, Keerthi, Shabbir, Shaukath, Mohan, Rajendra, Narayanashetty, Pradeep, Prakash, Gurudev, Rajaram, Ramdev and others were present.