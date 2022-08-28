NCC Alumni Association cleans Kukkarahalli Lake

August 28, 2022

Appeals visitors, public to keep Lake premises clean

Mysore/Mysuru: The members of NCC Alumni Association, Mysuru, along with Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement, Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, Youth for Seva and Jiv put in a combined effort to clear plastic litter discarded on the walking path and at other places in Kukkarahalli Lake on Aug. 21.

Former NCC Cadets Pramod and Anand co-ordinated with the other civil societies for the said cause. A total of 87 members conducted Shram Dhan. NCC Alumni Association has been carrying out the “Shram Dhan” every month. The members request the visitors to Kukkarahalli Lake and the general public to enjoy the ambiance of the Lake, have snacks if permitted and carry the empty snack packets and water bottles with them.