Manipal Hospitals hold drawing contest for awareness on organ donation

August 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, had organised an awareness campaign on organ donation amongst children through drawing competition in city on Aug. 21.

Chief of Medical Services of Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru, Dr. Upendra Shenoy and Consultant Nephrologist Dr. P.T. Vipin Kaverappa attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vipin said, “There is a disproportionate gap between the number of people who need organ transplants and the organs that are available. We need to create awareness, so that the donor pool can be expanded. With active participation of general public, the existing problem of organ shortage can be easily solved.”

Students aged between 7 and 14 years from Kendriya Vidyalaya, St. Mathias School, St. Philomena’s High School, Acharya Vidya Kula, Nirmala Public School, Sadvidya Educational Institutions, Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School, East West International School, KNC Innovative Global School and Delhi Public School participated.

The children were asked to depict the importance of donating different organs that can be used to save lives. All those who illustrated the need to donate organs were recognised and awarded by Manipal Hospitals, Mysuru.

The awareness was clubbed with little fun in sketching and drawing so that the future of our nation understood the importance and empathise with the needy ones who are hoping to get an organ to enhance their life.