Mysuru Heritage Treasure Hunt attracts over 100 participants

August 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A Mysuru Heritage Treasure Hunt was organised by ‘Team Unbound’ this morning with the tagline ‘Rediscover Mysuru’.

The event attempted to re-introduce Mysuru to the participants with unique tasks. It saw participation of over 110 people. The event was flagged off by DSD Solanki, popular as Tiger Solanki, an adventure enthusiast and Dr. Champa, Dean of Mysore School of Architecture.

The treasure hunt began from Ursu Gymkhana Club behind Mall of Mysore with 12 locations and 8 tasks to be completed within 4 hours. The participants irrespective of age group could either use a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler to complete the tasks. Those who complete the tasks with more points can pocket Rs. 20,000. Every team will be completing the hunt with the organisers’ help if required but with negative points. It’s purely to rediscover Namma Mysuru and its grand legacy and to convey unknown facts. Team Unbound had organised a treasure hunt before in Coimbatore.

The event is the brainchild of Aryaman M. Urs, who is studying Computer Science in the USA. He is at present in his hometown on summer vacation. Aryaman is also the tech brain behind Mysuru Literature Festival since 2019. “The treasure hunt is an activity to introduce unknown facts of Mysuru. I was 16 years old when I conducted my first such activity in Coimbatore and received a good response. Now, in Mysuru, as this is my home town,” Aryaman said.