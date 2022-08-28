KSPCB Authorities issues guideline for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
KSPCB Authorities issues guideline for eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi

August 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has issued guidelines for the members of the public for Ganesh Chaturthi festival which falls on Aug. 31.

People are asked to install only clay Ganesha idols in their homes and to immerse them at their homes after the festival.

There is a complete ban on use of chemically coated and Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.

Ganesh Pandal Mandalis  have been asked to install Ganesha idols of height not more than 5 ft.

It is mandatory for Ganesha Pandal Mandalis to get prior permission for installation of Ganesha idols at public places.

Ganesha idols installed at public and private places are asked to immerse them at the mobile immersion tank, by taking the shortest possible route to the tank from the spot of installation.

It is hereby cautioned that bursting of crackers during the celebrations is hazardous to the environment and also poses a threat to public health.

The public are asked to use waste vehicles for dumping used flower garlands, plates and such other use and throw utensils.

The citizens are asked not to use mikes or other public address systems from 10 am till 6 am on all festival days. KSPCB has announced that the mobile immersion tank will traverse across the city on Aug. 31 and the time-table is as follows:

4 pm to 5.15 pm: Metagalli Police Station; 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm: Near K.D. Circle, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage; 7 pm to 8.15 pm: Near Matru Mandali Circle and 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm: Kukkarahalli Lake Main Entrance. Contact person: A.M. Siddaiah – 98801-64745.

4 pm to 5.15 pm: Near Vikram Hospital in Yadavagiri; 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm: Near Shanthala Theatre; 7 pm to 8.15 pm: Chamundipuram Circle and 8.30 pm to 10.30 pm: Karanji Lake Main Entrance Gate. Contact person: R. Rajesh – 98446-44987.

4 pm to 5.15 pm: Jayamma Govindegowda Kalyana Mantapa, Kuvempunagar; 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm: Near Jayanagar Railway Gate; 7 pm to 8.15 pm: Gobbalimara Bus Stop, J.P. Nagar and 8.30 pm to 10.30  pm: Lingambudhi Lake Main Entrance (from Srirampura side). Contact person: N. Sunil Kumar – 89040-09325.

For details, contact Assistant Environmental Officers S. Ramesh (94837-61660) or M.J.Jayalakshmi (97436-76191).

