Srirama Sugar Factory to resume cane crushing from September

August 28, 2022

Chunchanakatte: Thanks to the continuous efforts of K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh and the positive response of the State BJP Government, Srirama Co-operative Sugar Factory at Chunchanakatte will resume its operations in the first week of September.

Srirama Sugar Factory had suspended its operations ten years ago. MLA S.R. Mahesh had tried his best to get the factory reopened by leasing the company to others but was not successful as there were no takers. But he continued his efforts and put pressure on the State Government to invite tenders again for the reopening for the factory. The State responded positively and in the re-tender process, Nirani Sugars came forward to reopen the factory and obtained the contract.

By awarding the contract of running the factory for a period of 40 years to Major Industries, Minister Murugesh Nirani owned Nirani Sugars of Mudhol for a sum of Rs. 120 crore and after imposing certain conditions, the State Government has facilitated the re-opening of Srirama Sugar factory.

After obtaining the contract, Nirani Sugars has promptly swung into action and has started the process of identifying and repairing of defunct machines. The main machinery of the factory —Turbine — which is vital to run the factory has been sent to Hyderabad for repairs and the repaired turbine is likely to be sent back in 3-4 days. Once the installation of turbine and repair work of boiler is completed, the factory will be ready to crush sugarcane.

Once the factory starts the cane crushing process, there are plans of increasing the crushing capacity from the present 2,000 tonnes per day to 2,500 tonnes. Since some previous workers have retired, the new management is thinking of appointing young workers based on their qualification and experience.

With respect to the availability sugarcane, at present, sugarcane is being grown in about 4,000 to 5,000 acres of land in K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna, Hunsur and H.D. Kote. The cultivation area of sugarcane will be increased from the present 8,000 to 10,000 acres, according to sources.

The proposed increase in cultivation area is likely to result in a total availability of 1.5 to 2 lakh tonnes of sugarcane to Srirama Sugar factory.

The re-opening of Chunchanakatte Srirama Sugar factory in the next month will benefit thousands of farmers and will also generate employment to the youth. I thank Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani and also former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for their cooperation in re-opening the sugar factory. I am committed to offer my cooperation to the development of the factory and also to protect the interest of farmers,” MLA S.R. Mahesh.

“There was no hope of the reopening of Srirama Sugar factory. MLA S.R. Mahesh put pressure on the State Government and due to his efforts the factory is being re-opened. I congratulate him on behalf of the farmers of four surrounding taluks,” Mirle M.S. Kishore, K.R. Nagar Youth JD(S) Working President.