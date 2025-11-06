‘Hold MCC elections soon’

November 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that the formation of Greater Mysuru Authority (GMA) would take at least two years, former Minister S.R. Mahesh has urged the Government to hold the long pending Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) elections at the earliest.

Addressing a press meet at his office near Ramavilas Road here this morning, S.R. Mahesh said that the State Government has announced the formation of GMA more than two-and-a-half years after it was first conceived. He maintained that with the formation of GMA, 1 City Municipal Council (Hootagalli CMC), 4 Town Panchayats (Bogadi, Srirampura, Rammanahalli and Kadakola TPs) and a few Gram Panchayats would merge with the Authority, which process will take at least two years.

“If the Government believes in decentralisation of power, then it should hold MCC elections, which is long overdue, immediately. The Government has lost Rs. 150 crore grants (Rs. 75 crore per year) of the 15th Finance Commission for the 2-year delay in holding MCC polls. With the formation of GMA, the city’s area expands from 86 sq.kms to 333 sq.kms, an increase of 247 sq.kms with addition of a large area,” he said while reiterating that the Government’s intention is not to hold the MCC polls.

Urging the Government to first release the money for the GMA now that it has decided to form the Authority, he argued that the map of the GMA is unclear and unscientific.

“The State Government has borrowed Rs. 7.81 lakh crore as loan, with the Siddaramaiah Government’s share being Rs. 4.91 lakh crore. This apart, bills amounting to Rs. 2,000 crore has remained pending in PWD Department. However, CM Siddaramaiah is spending time only accusing the Centre and PM Modi for all his (Siddu) follies. The hike in the price of ‘Nandini’ brand ghee and butter has been a blow to the people, who were getting the benefits of reduction in GST rates,” he pointed out.

Stating that the CM’s followers have been hailing him as even better than the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas and D. Devaraj Urs in terms of development, Mahesh said, the fact is, the CM has the disgusting track record of being the biggest loan borrower and the highest helicopter flyer in the State.

Asserting that the BJP-JD(S) poll alliance would continue even in Local Body polls, he said that Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will take part in tomorrow’s (Nov. 7) DISHA meeting in city.