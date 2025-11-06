Cheluvamba Hospital to offer affordable IVF treatment soon

November 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Cheluvamba Hospital will soon set up an IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) and Fertility Centre to benefit poor patients who are unable to afford treatment at private centres.

Considering the growing demand for IVF and fertility services, the State Government had earlier announced the establishment of such centres at four Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals across the State, including Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), with the aim of addressing infertility issues among the population.

The Government has released Rs. 2.5 crore to each of the four colleges, following which work has begun at Cheluvamba Hospital. Of the total amount, Rs. 1 crore has been earmarked for human resources, Rs. 60 lakh for equipment and the remaining for civil works.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Cheluvamba Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Sudha said that the proposal to start an IVF and Fertility Centre was submitted to the State Government two years ago, and funds were allocated in the previous budget.

“The IVF and Fertility Centre will come up on the second floor of the hospital and is expected to be operational within the next three to four months,” she said, adding that the tender process for procuring necessary equipment has been initiated and operations will begin once the equipment arrives.