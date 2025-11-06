Gone in 10 minutes!

November 6, 2025

Tea break proves costly for auto driver

Mysore/Mysuru: In a swift theft, an autorickshaw was stolen within minutes while its driver stepped away for a cup of tea near the Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand last week.

Ravi, a resident of Kurimandi near Kesare, had parked his rented autorickshaw near a lodge on Keshava Iyengar Road around 10.15 pm on Oct. 27.

He walked to a nearby hotel for tea, only to return and find his vehicle missing. The theft occurred in a span of just 10 minutes.

Ravi, who relies on the autorickshaw for his daily livelihood, was left stunned.

The incident occurred near the Sub-Urban Bus Stand, a typically busy transit hub.

A complaint has been registered at the Lashkar Mohalla Police Station and investigations are underway to trace the unidentified thief and recover the stolen vehicle.

Lashkar Police said that they are reviewing CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the auto and the thief.