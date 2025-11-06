150th Year of ‘Vande Mataram’: Dr. Mysore Manjunath to conduct Grand National Music Orchestra in New Delhi
November 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Prime Minister’s Office have invited world-renowned violin maestro Dr. Mysore Manjunath to conceive, conduct and present a grand National Music Orchestra featuring 70 of India’s most distinguished and top-ranking musicians representing diverse musical traditions, genres and regions of the country during the event of Commemoration of 150th Year of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram.’

This historic event will take  place on Nov. 7 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  along with several Union Ministers and distinguished dignitaries from across the nation in the presence of 15,000 invited spectators.

Some of the top musicians of the country including several Padma awardees and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees will be performing in this prestigious National Orchestra directed and conducted by Dr. Manjunath, showcasing the finest traditions of Indian classical, folk and contemporary music.

This special National ensemble will present ‘Vande Mataram’ in an elegant and powerful rendition — bringing together the myriad sounds of India through various instruments and musical forms from every corner of the nation. The performance will weave these diverse styles into one united melody, symbolising the true essence of India’s unity in diversity.

Dr. Mysore Manjunath, one of India’s most celebrated violinists and a global cultural ambassador, is working as Professor at the University Fine Arts College.

The nationwide celebrations, led by the Ministry of Culture, will also feature the launch of Rs. 150 coin and a commemorative stamp to mark 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram.’

