Mysore Brothers present violin duet in memory of their father

Renowned violinists Mysore Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore Manjunath (Mysore Brothers) presenting a violin duet as part of ‘Danyasi,’ an event organised in memory of their father, renowned guru, violinist & Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan, S. Mahadevappa, who was also the Founder of JSS Sangeetha Sabha, at Navajyothi Auditorium in JSS College for Women, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru on Jan. 1. They are accompanied by Anantha R. Krishnan on mridanga and Ojas Adhiya on tabla. Picture below shows a section of the jam-packed auditorium.
