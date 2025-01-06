No street lights on a stretch of Mahadevapura Main Road
January 6, 2025

Sir,

This is to inform the authorities and elected representatives of the lack of street lights on Mahadevapura Main Road (also known as Azeez Sait Main Road for a stretch).

This road extends from its starting point near the Nexus Mall junction (formerly Forum Mall) to its joining point at the Outer Ring Road near Sathagalli Bus Depot.

Commuters on this busy stretch are forced to rely on the limited lighting from nearby shops. Once these shops close around 10 pm, navigating the road becomes extremely challenging due to poor visibility.

It is shocking that such a busy road, frequented by hundreds daily, has been left neglected without proper street lighting. Additionally, the road remains unrepaired after being dug up for UGD works near the Shanthinagar junction, compounding the inconvenience for commuters.

I urge the authorities and elected representatives to address this issue urgently. The installation of street lights throughout this road and the immediate re-asphalting of the dug-up portions should be taken up on a priority basis to ensure safety and convenience for all road users.

– Dr. Suhail Azam Khan, Mysuru, 31.12.2024

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

