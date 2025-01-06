e-Aasthi process: Frustrating delay
January 6, 2025

Sir,

In August-September 2023, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) initiated a door-to-door drive in our area to collect inputs for the e-Aasthi process. Representatives from an NGO visited each house on our road, gathered the required data and handed it over to the authorities concerned.

The representative collected the materials at my residence on September 26-27, 2023. He mentioned that the authorities would call me on my mobile to provide a number for my records. However, it has been more than a year and I am yet to receive any such call. This delay is both frustrating and disappointing. Can we now hope that the authorities will finally communicate the relevant information to me and other homeowners on our road?

– P.S. Kulashekhar, T.K. Layout, 3.1.2025

