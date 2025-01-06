SwarSwapn: A rare violin ensemble experience in city on Jan. 12

January 6, 2025

Reserve your next Sunday evening for a delightful Hindustani Musical performance. ‘Ninaada Griha Sangeeta’ by Ranjani Memorial Trust will bring a rare violin ensemble experience on Jan. 12 at 6.30 pm with a group concert by the students of famous violinist and Guru Vidu. Swapna Datar of Pune.

It will be the 16th home concert at ‘Ninaada,’ #37, Rishabh Siddhi Layout, Kergalli, Mysuru [Mob: 94496-76014].

At this musical evening, four disciples of Vid. Swapna Datar shall present performances on violin and cello.

The violin performances will be rendered by Siddhi Deshpande, Vedha Pol and Shreyas Abhyankar, whilst Tanishka Joshi will showcase her talent on the Cello. The ensemble will feature Shubham Shah providing tabla accompaniment, with Vidu. Swapna Datar offering narration throughout the programme.

Vidu. Swapna Datar is one of the prominent violinists in Hindustani Art Music. ‘SwarSwapn Violin Vrinda’ is conceived and actualised by violin player and educator Swapna Datar.

‘SwarSwapn’ successfully maintains a balance between Classical music and Film music, creating a perfect combination, making it more than just an entertainment. It is an experiment carried out with multiple aims, such as encouraging children, accustoming them to Riyaaz (practicing music) at an early stage of life and propagation of music.

Vidu. Swapna Datar is a senior disciple of Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Pandit Vasantrao Sheolikar of Bhopal. Her solo performances feature the subtle, gradual unfolding of the Ragas with complex and interesting Tala patterns. Swapna’s presentations mark an equal balance of Tantrakari Ang and the Gayaki Ang, showcasing her mastery over both styles of playing the violin.

Vidu. Swapna Datar’s dedication to Hindustani Art Music has led her to teaching music and providing a platform for budding musicians to showcase their talent. The first is accomplished through ‘Pariwaar’ — A cultural centre in Pune that offers training in music and various other allied services.

While its main focus is on training young children in classical music, vocals and dance (Bharatanatyam), it also organises various activities like Budhwar Bhajan, Bhagavad Gita workshops and Saptahs (spiritual and cultural gatherings) to preserve and promote Indian culture and raise awareness about its spiritual nature. ‘Pariwaar’ has become a hub for international students of Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian culture.

The second is accomplished through ‘SwarSwapn,’ a music ensemble that provides a platform for budding violinists to experience the intricacies and hard work that go into live stage performances.

The immensely popular concerts of ‘SwarSwapn’ include a unique blend of traditional Hindustani classical music and popular Hindi/ Marathi film songs all held together by interesting narrations of anecdotes and fables surrounding these famed compositions as well as easy-to-understand explanations of intricate technicalities of classical music.

‘SwarSwapn’ has completed over 85 performances in various Indian cities. The troupe recently went on their first international tour across cities in Germany.

‘SwarSwapn’ has also been specially featured by TV channels such as ABP-Maza and Sony Marathi. ‘SwarSwapn’ has received applause and blessings from maestros such as Dr. N. Rajam, Pt. Budhaditya Mukherjee, Ust. Faiyaz Hussain Khan, Pt. Madhup Mudgal, Dr. Arawind Thatte, Pt. Vijay Koparkar, Pt. Ramdas Palsule, Bhaav-Gandharva Hridaynath Mangeshkar and well-known Marathi stage artiste Prashant Damle.