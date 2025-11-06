Combing operation: Forest personnel rescue tiger cub

November 6, 2025

Nanjangud: The Forest personnel involved in combing operation to trace the elusive Tiger, after the series of three attacks reported in Sargur taluk, H.D. Kote taluk and Nanjangud taluk in the district, stumbled upon a tiger cub at Hosabeedu Kaval near Hanchipura in Nanjangud taluk yesterday evening.

Acting on the information received from the villagers, about the movement of two tiger cubs at a banana plantation in the vicinity, Forest personnel mounted on two camp elephants, with the help of a thermal drone succeeded in locating them. Forest Veterinarian Dr. Vaseem Mirza, along with Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Ranjan, who is also a sharp shooter, reached the spot. As the dart was shot at the cubs, one cub gave a slip, while another which received the dart fell unconscious. It was later captured in the net.

The cubs were found to be in distressed state, for lacking skills to hunt animals for food, especially after their mother was rescued by Forest Department recently.

It is learnt that, the rescued tiger cub, a female, aged about one-and-a-half years, is the litter of eight-year-old tigress, already rescued along with its one cub and shifted to Koorgalli Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, Mysuru. This cub will be reunited with its mother, the Forest officials, who were on the operation since morning hours said. The search will be continued for another tiger cub, which escaped the dart, from today.

The same adult tigress had attacked Mahadevegowda of Badagalapura on Oct. 16, following which the tigress was rescued along with its cub, in an operation carried out by Forest personnel on Oct. 18.

Conservator of Forests (CF) and Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S. Prabhakaran, ACFs K. Paramesh, Satish, RFO Muniraju, Vivek and Amruthesh and other officials were a part of the operation.