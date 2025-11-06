Rising tiger sightings: MLA warns Forest officials

November 6, 2025

Nanjangud: Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan has warned Forest officials that they will be held responsible and action will be taken if any untoward incidents occur due to human-wildlife conflicts in the Nanjangud Assembly Constituency.

Chairing an emergency meeting of taluk-level officers at the Taluk Panchayat auditorium recently, the MLA said that tiger sightings have increased in several villages under the Hediyala Range and there have already been incidents of loss of life due to tiger attacks.

He cautioned that in the coming 2-3 months, more wild animals are likely to stray into human habitats in search of food and water, heightening the risk of conflict.

To prevent such incidents, he directed officials to clear bushes and tall grass in vacant areas by taking up jungle cleaning drives. He also instructed Gram Panchayat officials to promptly alert villagers whenever wild animals are sighted.

The MLA further asked the Police Department to impose prohibitory orders during combing operations to prevent crowds from gathering, as such, interference could hamper rescue efforts.

Darshan Dhruvanarayan also directed officials to take strict action against individuals spreading panic through AI-generated videos of wild animals. He instructed Tahsildar Shivakumar to establish a Control Room with a public helpline number to report sightings or emergencies.

The meeting was attended by Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Gerald Rajesh, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) K. Paramesh, former Taluk Panchayat President Nageshrao and officials from the Forest and other Government Departments.