Strategy pays off; Tiger cubs reunited safely with mother

December 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a delicate and challenging operation, the Forest Department successfully reunited four tiger cubs with their mother near Gowdanakatte village in Hunsur taluk.

On Nov. 27, the tigress had been captured near maize fields in Gowdanakatte for safety reasons. At the time of her capture, her cubs were missing.

Two days later, the cubs were found and rescued separately. Since the tigress was housed in Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Wildlife Rescue, Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli, officials feared that releasing the cubs directly into her enclosure could trigger aggression, as a distressed mother might attack them.

Careful strategy

To minimise risk, the cubs were first kept in an adjoining enclosure and fed separately. Over time, the tigress began recognising their scent and showing signs of maternal bonding.

Because the cubs had been handled by Forest staff during rescue, experts recommended a slow and cautious reunion, warning that the tigress might reject or harm them if rushed.

The tigress, a wild cat that had lived freely for 11 years, was naturally unsettled by human presence. Staff therefore monitored the situation with extreme caution, supplying food through small openings to avoid any direct interaction.

Veterinarians supervised each step, calling the effort a significant conservation challenge. On Sunday morning, after days of careful preparation, the cubs were finally released into their mother’s enclosure.

CCTV cameras at the rehabilitation centre captured the tigress sniffing and accepting her cubs warmly. Having been separated for four days, she immediately displayed affection and began nursing them.

Officials confirmed that the tigress and her cubs are now moving about playfully within the same enclosure, bringing immense relief to the Forest Department. What began as a daunting task has succeeded, securing the safety and future of the young cubs.