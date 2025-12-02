Canine squad joins State’s Tiger Reserves

December 2, 2025

Dogs trained to aid Forest staff in the battle against wildlife crime

Mysore/Mysuru: A new canine squad has been readied to support the Forest Department in safeguarding wildlife and monitoring animal movement.

For the first time in the country, the Karnataka Government established a dedicated dog-training centre at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve a year ago. On Dec. 1, the trained dogs and their handlers were formally bid farewell at a ceremony marking the completion of their intensive programme.

Ten dogs have been trained and assigned to the State’s five Tiger Reserves, with two deployed in each. Their training covered detecting wildlife contraband — including tiger skins, claws, elephant tusks, deer meat and sandalwood — as well as identifying routes used by wild animals moving towards human settlements. Handlers have also been trained to work closely with the dogs in field operations.

Under the guidance of canine behaviour expert Dr. Amrut S. Hiranya and the support of Forest Department officials, five canine teams completed the year-long programme. Each team, comprising one dog and one handler, has now returned to its designated Tiger Reserve to begin active duty.

The squads are expected to play a vital role in strengthening vigilance and supporting conservation efforts in sensitive forest landscapes. The ceremony was held under the chairmanship of Bandipur Conservator of Forests and Field Director S. Prabhakaran, who presented certificates to trainers and handlers.

Prabhakaran described the initiative as a transformative step. “The training has prepared these canine squads to become reliable partners for forest staff. From tracking scents to navigating difficult field conditions, they are equipped to detect crimes such as poaching and illegal trade,” he said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Naveen Kumar, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) M. Mallesh and Sriramulu and other Bandipur staff were present.