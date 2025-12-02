Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Justice D’Cunha Panel submits probe report to Chief Minister

December 2, 2025

Bengaluru: The Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission has submitted its report to the Government, on the deaths in the Chamarajanagar District Hospital that occurred in May 2021, allegedly due to a severe shortage of Oxygen (O2) supply.

Retired Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Michael D’Cunha submitted the report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s official residence, Kaveri, here yesterday. A.S. Ponnanna, the Virajpet MLA and Legal Advisor to the CM and MLC Naseer Ahmed, the Political Secretary to the CM were present.

Following the submission of report, the possibility over the role of then Health Minister and now Chikkaballapur BJP MP Dr. K. Sudhakar, has generated the curiosity. Before going ahead with the legal action, the Government shall be studying the report, it is said.

The incident that came to be known as ‘Chamarajanagar Oxygen Tragedy,’ had claimed the lives of 24 patients, who were admitted at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital, between May 1 and 2, 2021, allegedly due to severe shortage of Oxygen.

The very incident had sparked widespread outrage in the State, blaming the then BJP Government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa for being inept in its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, along with the allegations of corruption in procurement of medical supplies to the hospital.

The Congress Government headed by Siddaramaiah, which came to power in the year 2023, had appointed the D’Cunha Commission, after spiking the findings of the retired High Court Justice B.A. Patil headed Commission, which had been appointed by the previous BJP Government.