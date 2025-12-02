‘Station Mahotsav’ celebrated

December 2, 2025

DRM fetes freedom fighter Y.C. Revanna and retired Railway employee H.S. Ramanna at City Railway Station

Mysore/Mysuru: The Maharajas of Mysore played a pioneering role in the development of Railways in the erstwhile Mysore State, considering railway connectivity as a key driver for economic upliftment.

The Mysore State Railway (MSR), administered by the Maharajas, became part of Southern Railway under the Government of India on April 14, 1951 after the nationalisation of Indian Railways.

In 2003, with the creation of the South Western Railway (SWR) Zone headquartered at Hubballi, Mysuru Division became an integral part of this new zone.

Mysuru Railway Station is classified as an NSG-2 category station with six platforms, handling a total of 106 trains, including bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly services. These trains provide connectivity from Mysuru to major cities across India such as New Delhi, Howrah, Patna, Mumbai, Kacheguda, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and various destinations across Karnataka.

The Station caters to an average daily footfall of 60,000 passengers and generates revenue of approximately Rs. 21 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh per day. It is equipped with a wide range of modern amenities including escalators, lifts, a subway, a foot over bridge, Wi-Fi, coach indication boards, a public announcement system, catering stalls, waiting halls, battery-operated vehicles and ATMs. The Station is fully accessible and friendly for Divyangjan passengers.

Station redevelopment at Rs. 395.73 crore

Mysuru Junction is currently being redeveloped into a world-class Station at an estimated cost of Rs. 395.73 crore. The redevelopment aims to cater to the increasing travel demand by enabling the introduction of new trains, increasing the frequency of existing trains and providing connectivity to new destinations. The sanctioned works under this project include the addition of three new platform lines along with four pit lines and associated stabling lines.

As part of ‘Station Mahotsav,’ a special programme was organised at Mysuru City Railway Station which was inaugurated by Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru.

A guided visit to the Heritage Gallery was followed by a heritage walk to the Mysuru Rail Museum. Cultural programmes were presented by students of Lalitha School, adding vibrancy to the celebrations.

During the event, freedom fighter Y.C. Revanna and retired Railway employee H.S. Ramanna were felicitated by DRM in recognition of their contributions.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Shammas Hameed, ZRUCC and DRUCC Members, Branch Officers, students and staff of Lalitha School, railway staff and public attended the event.