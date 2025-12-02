Pet dog tracks missing toddler in tiger territory

December 2, 2025

Madikeri: Dogs are often dismissed as a nuisance, with the stray dog issue even reaching the doors of the Supreme Court and sparking demands for strict regulation across the country.

Yet, in a striking contrast, a poor family in B. Shettigeri village in Kodagu found their greatest hope in a dog. More than just a pet, it became a hero to Police, Forest officials and farmers alike — dispelling a night of fear within minutes and restoring peace to a distraught household. The saviour was Oreo, the pet dog of farmer Anil Kalappa.

In Kongana village under the B. Shettigeri Gram Panchayat, coffee grower Ganapathi had employed workers Sunil and his wife Nagini, who worked in his estate along with their two-year-old daughter, Sunanya.

Missing girl

On Nov. 29, as on any other day, the couple brought their child to the plantation, leaving her to play with other workers’ children while they worked. By evening, when parents arrived to take their children home, little Sunanya was missing.

The couple had left her with the other estate children near the estate line house before heading to work. But when they returned, she was nowhere to be found.

The other children also could not say where she had gone. Panic spread through the plantation. Workers fanned out, shouting her name, but there was no response. Darkness descended, mist thickened and the biting cold only deepened the fear.

The estate owner informed Gram Panchayat President Kollira Bopanna, who immediately alerted the Forest Department.

Search operation

As the estate lies along the forest fringe, Forest Department staff swiftly joined the search. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Nehru, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Gopal and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shankar led a team of more than 30 Forest personnel into the plantation.

Searchlights were deployed and the hunt continued through the night. During the search, the team stumbled upon the carcass of a wild boar killed by a tiger, along with fresh pugmarks — a chilling confirmation of the predator’s presence.

Anxiety deepened. It was hard to believe a two-year-old could have wandered far in such dense terrain, yet there was no sign of her. As dawn approached, the parents were inconsolable.

Oreo’s entry

At this critical moment, Anil Kalappa brought in his pet dogs — Oreo, Duke, Lala and Chukki — to join the search. Oreo, sharp-witted and alert, picked up a trail. Moments later, loud barks echoed from the highest point of the estate. The team rushed towards the sound.

There, beneath a coffee plant near the forest fringe, was little Sunanya — cold, frightened but safe after spending the entire night alone. Relief swept through the plantation as she was reunited with her parents. Smiles replaced the night-long despair, and Oreo instantly became the celebrated hero of the rescue.

The operation involved DRFOs J.K. Sridhar, Nagesh, Diwakar, Manjunath and Kiran Acharya; Forest Guards Ponnappa, Somannagowda and Antony Prakash; Gram Panchayat President Kollira Bopanna; farmers Anil Kalappa, Santosh, Subramani and Sharath; Rapid Response Team staff and Gonikoppal Police Inspector Pradeep Kumar, along with hundreds of villagers.

What began as a night of terror ended in joy — thanks to the courage, instincts and loyalty of Oreo, the dog who became the guardian angel of a poor family.