School trip turns tragic: School Management hands over Rs. 30 lakh compensation to deceased boy’s family

December 2, 2025

To bear treatment cost of injured students

Mysore/Mysuru: The Management of Taralabalu Education Centre at T.K. Layout yesterday provided a cheque for Rs. 30 lakh as compensation to the family members of deceased student Pavan, who was killed when the bus in which he was travelling with other classmates on a school trip toppled near Honnavar in Uttara Kannada on Sunday, said Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa.

The School Management will also bear the cost of the treatment of the injured students, the MLA added besides stating that he would take steps to provide an Ashraya House or a site to the family of deceased Pavan in January.

Meanwhile, the body of deceased Pavan reached his native place K.R. Nagar at 8 pm yesterday and the last rites were performed there, according to former Corporator Gopi.

Pavan’s mother Chitra, who broke down on seeing her son’s body, said that she lost her son on his birthday and blamed the tragedy due to the negligence of the School’s Management.

Rules not followed: MLA Srivatsa said that there is a rule that schools taking their students on trips should hire KSRTC buses which the school had not followed and added that the officials of the Education Department will initiate action.

He further said that if the School Management had taken the students in KSRTC bus and the tragedy had taken place, KSRTC would have paid Rs. 10 lakh compensation and more compensation would have been provided as per the Court’s order.

MLA Srivatsa said that the tragedy should not have occurred and added that all the injured are out of danger.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda said that the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver. “We have held a meeting with the School Management and they have responded positively besides providing compensation to the family of the deceased student. I have spoken to local MLA Mankal S. Vaidya over the phone and his daughter Beena Vaidya has helped the injured students. I had also brought the incident to the notice of the Chief Minister,” MLA Harishgowda added.

Action will be taken against the School: Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Uday Kumar has stated that action will be taken against the school for not following the rules.

He said that schools should take permission from the Block Education Officer’s (BEO) Office before taking students on a trip. But this school had not sought the permission.

“As per the Government circular, 11 guidelines should be compulsorily followed for the safety of students. There is a rule which states that either KSRTC buses or KSTDC buses should be hired for taking students on trips. But this school had taken a private bus on rent for the school trip. Hence, action will be taken against Taralabalu Education Centre,” the DDPI added.