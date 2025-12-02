Special pujas mark Hanuma Jayanti
News

December 2, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  Hanuma Jayanti was celebrated across the city this morning.

Special pujas began at Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple coming under Muzrai Department, early in the morning.

 Devotees were seen thronging the famed temple right from the early hours of today to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Temple Priest Aravind said that special  pujas, homas and other rituals will continue for 15 days from today. “The temple which has a 600-year history was built by Narasaraja, the father of Sri Krishnadevaraya, founder of Vijayanagar empire,” he said adding that all customary rituals will be performed as per the directions of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority.

All other Anjaneyaswamy temples, including the ones on Devaraj Urs Road and Irwin Road, witnessed a huge rush of devotees. A few temples have organised cultural programmes.

