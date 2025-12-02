Now, CM Siddu has breakfast at Dy.CM Shivakumar’s house

December 2, 2025

‘If the Party High Command wills, D.K. Shivakumar will become the CM’

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) for breakfast at the latter’s house in Sadashivanagar this morning, thus keeping the suspense over the issue of much discussed power sharing pact between the two top leaders.

Speaking to media persons, after the breakfast meeting, outside the house, Siddaramaiah, while responding to a specific media query, clarified ‘If the Party High Command wills, D.K. Shivakumar, will become the CM.’

Pooh-poohing the speculations that have gained enough buzz, Siddaramaiah claimed that he and Shivakumar stay united and will face the next Assembly elections together.

Earlier, on his arrival, Siddaramaiah was received by the Deputy CM and his brother, former MP D.K. Suresh.

Kunigal MLA Dr. Ranganath, a staunch Shivakumar loyalist, also had breakfast with the leaders.

The menu was a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian, with Idli and Nati Koli Sambar, the CM’s favourite. However, Shivakumar, who has shunned non-veg food, accompanied the CM at the dining table.

DKS also took the CM around the interiors of the house, before relaxing at visitors’ room, where Dy.CM usually meets invitees.

The meeting that lasted over an hour added more grist to the ongoing speculations, as it happened just days after the two leaders held a high-level breakfast meeting on Nov. 29 at the CM’s ‘Cauvery’ official residence.

Amid this, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, who is still nursing his CM ambition, said, “It’s a good thing that our leaders are getting together again for breakfast. All we want is a peaceful settlement of whatever has happened over the month or so.”