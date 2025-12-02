Hi-tech boat to clean Kukkarahalli Lake

December 2, 2025

University of Mysore buys dedicated cleaning boat worth Rs. 3.53 lakh from Goa

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has taken a decisive step to restore the iconic Kukkarahalli Lake, announcing that the water body will be cleaned using a specially designed boat purchased from Goa at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.53 lakh.

For years, civic groups and environmental organisations in Mysuru have urged the University to safeguard the lake, which has suffered from pollution, foul odour and the death of thousands of aquatic species.

Responding to these appeals, the University has now drawn up multiple plans aimed at ensuring the lake’s long-term protection. Kukkarahalli Lake is not only a favourite destination for walkers, joggers and nature lovers but also a cherished part of Mysuru’s heritage.

However, irresponsible dumping and recurring contamination have repeatedly marred Kukkarahalli Lake’s beauty. At times, the stench has driven visitors away, while polluted waters have led to large-scale fish deaths, raising alarm among environmentalists and lake enthusiasts.

University’s permanent initiative

Past efforts by the Mysore University to address complaints provided only temporary relief. This time, under the leadership of Registrar M.K. Savitha, the University has resolved to implement a permanent and structured cleaning mechanism.

Savitha recently held discussions with Outback Adventures team, known for water sports and conservation initiatives at Varuna Lake. Outback Adventures’ Chief, Abdul Aleem, shared insights into their successful boat-based cleaning methods.

Taking inspiration from this model, Mysore University has procured a boat capable of navigating Kukkarahalli Lake and efficiently removing waste.

Boat arriving soon

The boat has already been booked in Goa and is expected to reach Mysuru within a few days by truck. It is designed to collect floating waste and transport it out of the lake, with adjustable speed settings to suit various cleaning requirements.

Aleem confirmed to Star of Mysore that his team will support the Kukkarahalli Lake clean-up just as they maintain Varuna Lake daily. “Our organisation is committed to both water sports and conservation. We will assist the University of Mysore in ensuring Kukkarahalli Lake remains clean,” he said.

‘Clean-up boat not for leisure rides’

A trained expert team will carry out the clean-up of Kukkarahalli Lake. The boat is not meant for boating or recreational activity; it is exclusively for cutting weeds and clearing plastics and other waste from the lake. While many organisations and volunteers come forward to help, managing such a task through manual effort alone is not feasible. Therefore, after discussions with the Outback Adventures team, a specialised cleaning boat has been arranged. For safety, professional swimmers and the clean-up team will undergo training before the boat-based operation begins. Only after this preparation will the cleaning work commence. In the coming days, additional development works will be taken up in phases to protect the lake from further damage.

— M.K. Savitha, Registrar, University of Mysore