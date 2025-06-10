Rider killed as bike rams into pole
Rider killed as bike rams into pole

June 10, 2025

Mysuru: A two-wheeler rider was killed after he lost control of the bike and rammed it into a streetlight pole in front of Sa. Ra. Convention Hall at Dattagalli in city yesterday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Poojith (27), a resident of Ramakrishnanagar in city.

He was proceeding on his bike (KA-09-JH-2513) from Adarsha Circle towards Kanakadasanagar Circle, when he lost control of the bike and rammed into the streetlight pole.

Poojith, who sustained serious head injuries, was rendered unconscious. Though the public tried to shift him to K.R. Hospital, he breathed his last midway.

Kuvempunagar Traffic Assistant Sub-Inspector K.R. Shanthappa and Constable Channamallappa visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

