Suspended IPS Officer moves CAT

June 10, 2025

Bengaluru: Senior IPS Officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was one among five Police Officers of Bengaluru who were suspended by the State Government following the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident on June 4, has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), questioning his suspension.

Vikash was serving as Bengaluru’s Additional Commissioner of Police (West) when the incident took place snuffing the lives of 11 youths.

The suspension order, issued on June 5, a day after the incident, said “It is found that there has been, on the face of it, a substantial dereliction of duty by the five Police Officers.”

Now, Vikash has moved the CAT questioning the suspension order of the State Government.