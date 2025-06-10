Retired IPS Officers urge CM to revoke suspensions

June 10, 2025

‘Profit-driven organisers RCB, KSCA played with the lives of innocent fans’

Bengaluru: A group of retired Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take disciplinary action against Police officials only after judicial inquiry into the June 4 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium is completed.

In an open letter, the former Officers extended condolences to the families of deceased cricket fans but attributed the tragedy to the “haste, over-enthusiasm and commercial interests” of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and associated event organisers.

The letter claims that Police officials — from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Cubbon Park Police Station to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand — had expressed serious concerns about hosting a massive celebration just hours after RCB’s IPL final victory in Ahmedabad. Police had reportedly recommended that the event be postponed to June 8 to allow sufficient time for planning. “However, that was not to be,” the letter states, alleging that the organisers ignored these warnings and continued to publicise the event, distributing free passes and urging fans to gather at the stadium.

The retired Officers also questioned why no formal directive was issued to override the Police’s caution and said the event proceeded with the “presumed tacit support of the Government.” While the Stadium has a seating capacity of around 35,000, the event reportedly drew over three lakh people.

Following the tragedy, several senior Officers, including Dayanand, were suspended. The retired IPS Officers described the suspensions as “unjust,” arguing that the Commissioner had an “unblemished record of service and integrity.”

They warned that the move could be seen as scapegoating frontline officers while ignoring those who insisted on holding the event despite clear warnings.

They appealed to the CM to revoke the suspensions and instead hold accountable those responsible for pushing through the celebration plans. The letter called for punitive action against profit-driven organisers RCB and KSCA, “who played with the lives of innocent fans.”

Signed by 30 retired IPS Officers from across India — including B.S. Sial of Karnataka cadre — the letter has drawn wider support. The Indian Police Foundation (IPF) also voiced serious concern, stating that the suspension of five officers without a complete inquiry risks being perceived as punitive tokenism rather than real accountability. IPF warned that such action could have a demoralising effect on Police force at large.