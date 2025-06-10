MGP pushes for eco-awareness in schools to train young minds

June 10, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), at its general meeting held at its office on Vivekananda Road, Yadavagiri, on Sunday, underscored the urgent need to instil environmental consciousness among school children through structured initiatives.

During the session, which featured an interaction with Education Officer G. Venkatachala, MGP Convener D.V. Dayananda Sagar proposed the formation of Eco and Consumer Clubs in schools to promote awareness on environmental protection, plastic use reduction and consumer rights.

Responding to the suggestion, Venkatachala clarified that any such campaign must be initiated through a circular issued by the Commissioner of the Education Department. He advised the MGP to hold discussions with the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner to formally propose the initiative, after which necessary directions can be issued to schools.

Funds for extracurricular activities

He further informed the gathering that schools receive annual funds for extracurricular activities — Rs. 4,000 for Primary Schools, Rs. 9,000 for Higher Primary, and Rs. 25,000 for High Schools — which can be utilised to form these Clubs and run environmental awareness programmes. Topics could include the hazards of plastic usage, consumer rights and environmental conservation.

Highlighting a Central Government Scheme, Venkatachala said that every student is encouraged to plant a sapling in the name of their mother, with the activity documented through photos uploaded to the Department’s website. Many schools, he noted, have already launched Eco Clubs and are actively engaged in environment-focused activities.

The meeting also addressed the recent closure of the Vontikoppal Higher Primary School, situated on a 120’x90’ site, due to a lack of student enrolment.

MGP members proposed that the premises be repurposed for activities and classes for specially abled children.

Expressing concern over the proliferation of private schools lacking basic infrastructure, MGP members condemned the Education Department’s approval of institutions without playgrounds, citing it as a direct violation of Supreme Court orders.

Retired Professor N.S. Rangaraju and MGP Members, including B.V. Banuprashanth, Arunkumar Shetty, B.S. Somashekar, Vishwanath, N.T. Yaduraj, Malavika Gubbivani, Vijaya Ramesh, V.S. Sethuram, S.L. Nagabushan, G. Sridhar, Roopa Palaksha, Ravichandra, Geetha Velumani, S.V. Raghavendra, Prabha Nandish and S.K. Dinesh were present.

Year-long afforestation drive begins with student-led march

In a separate initiative marking World Environment Day, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), in collaboration with the Gokulam Brindavan Ward Committee and Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School, launched a year-long afforestation drive.

As part of the campaign, over 400 students participated in a two-kilometre awareness march on June 5 and 6 in Ward No. 6.

Fifty saplings were planted in the outer premises of Gokulam Cultural Hall by enthusiastic students, with the school’s Principal Dr. Roopa Karumbaiah and faculty ensuring active participation from students of other institutions as well.

The event marks a first-of-its-kind city-wide effort to embed ecological values at the grassroots level by empowering young minds to become agents of change.