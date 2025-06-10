Major traffic revamp on cards in Mysuru:  MP Yaduveer secures Railway approval for key infra projects

June 10, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru’s long-standing traffic woes may soon ease, with a series of long-pending infrastructure projects finally gaining momentum.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has announced that several crucial proposals have received the green light from the Railway Department, paving the way for a major revamp of the city’s traffic system.

Following his meeting with the General Manager (GM) of South Western Railway (SWR), Mukul Saran Mathur and Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mudit Mittal, MP Yaduveer said approvals have been secured for multiple infrastructure works that were stalled for years.

These include a flyover on the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway at Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction), aimed at decongesting traffic towards Mysuru city and the busy Bannimantap area.

Plans are also in motion to develop service roads (slip roads) in and around Bannimantap to improve vehicular movement and reduce bottlenecks.

Addressing one of the most problematic junctions in the city, the MP confirmed that a proposal for constructing an underpass at the Kempegowda Circle on Mysuru’s Outer Ring Road has been submitted. Preparations for this project, as well as others, have already begun, with the target of commencing construction within the next three months.

“These projects will ease traffic congestion and bring long-term relief to commuters,” Yaduveer said, adding that the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was instrumental in securing these approvals.

He further said that the overarching aim is to transform Mysuru into a model Constituency through sustained and inclusive development. More initiatives are in the pipeline, with a commitment to ensure Mysuru’s holistic progress through collective efforts, the MP said in a press release.