Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede | CM targeting Police Officers out of political bias: Prathap Simha

June 10, 2025

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of targeting the Police Department and acting out of political bias.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Simha alleged that Siddaramaiah, previously accused of being anti-Hindu, is now working against suspended former City Police Commissioner of Bengaluru, B. Dayanand, a committed and respected Police Officer from Valmiki community.

“Why is Siddaramaiah, who claims to champion AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes and Dalitaru or Dalits) causes, targeting an efficient officer like Dayanand, who served with distinction as Bengaluru Police Commissioner?” he asked.

Unfit to govern

“It’s not the Police Department that is incompetent — it is the Congress Government that is unfit to govern,” he said and also demanded that the Chief Minister explain the abrupt removal of his Political Secretary K. Govindaraju and called for transparency in the decision.

Simha remarked sarcastically, “Was the Chief Minister too busy getting autographs and photographs for his grandson from RCB franchisee cricketers, instead of addressing pressing issues of governance?”

The former MP further questioned the role of DPAR Secretary G. Sathyavathi in organising the controversial RCB victory celebration, which ended in a deadly stampede. “Why hasn’t she been suspended yet?” he asked, blaming administrative lapses for the tragedy.

Simha alleged that the CM has lost control over his administration, leading to avoidable disasters. “If you cannot govern, hand over the administration to officers who can,” he said.

Defending PM Modi

Prathap Simha also took strong exception to Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks giving ‘zero marks’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government. “Siddaramaiah has no credibility or eligibility to evaluate Modi’s achievements. He is misleading the people of Karnataka in the name of on-paper welfare schemes,” he said.

Highlighting Modi’s contributions to Mysuru, Simha challenged Siddaramaiah to list his own developmental efforts in the city. “Your visits to Mysuru are limited to weddings, feasts and press meets where you speak arrogantly with journalists,” he said, criticising the CM for failing to deliver tangible results.