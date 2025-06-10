International Day of Yoga on June 21:  ADC chairs preliminary meeting, asks officials to start preparations

June 10, 2025

Rehearsal at Mysore Palace on June 15

Mysuru: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr. P. Shivaraju has instructed the officials to make preparations for organising International Day of Yoga (IDY), in coordination with various Departments at the premises of Mysore Palace on June 21.

Chairing the preliminary meeting at Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises here this morning, Dr. Shivaraju said, ‘Mysuru city being a popular Yoga destination makes it pivotal to attract more number of Yoga enthusiasts for the event. As per protocol, the officials should make arrangements for the event that begins at 6 am, with about 15,000 yoga enthusiasts expected to participate in the event.’

Those performing Yogasana should wear T-shirt and track pant and should bring yoga mat on their own. The rehearsal for the main event will be held on June 15 and the interested persons may participate, he said.

Yoga enthusiasts from JSS Institutions, CBSE, ICSE and State Board Private School Managements Association (CISPMAM), Yoga Federation of Mysore, Yoga Schools, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, school and college students will also be participating.

Ambulance and fire tender should be stationed at the venue, along with providing basic facilities like drinking water and others, with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) taking care of maintaining cleanliness at the venue, he said.

KSRTC should arrange more buses for the benefit of Yoga enthusiasts on the Yoga Day, while Mysore Palace Board should provide adequate space to organise the event in a systematic way, he said adding that adequate number of volunteers should be deployed. The participants should be feted with Certificate of Participation, pointed the ADC.

Publicity materials related to International Day of Yoga was also released at the meeting.

Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, DDPI S.T. Javaregowda, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Renuka Devi, office-bearers of Mysore Yoga Federation and other officers were present.