Rider killed as goods vehicle rams bike

July 29, 2026

Hunsur: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot when a goods vehicle rammed into the bike from behind on National Highway – 275, near Puttannakere close to Yemmekoppal village in the taluk.

The deceased has been identified as Abhilash (27), son of Mahadevu and a resident of Aravindanagar in Mysuru. He was a photographer by profession.

Yesterday afternoon, Abhilash was proceeding on his bike (KA-09-JX-9964) to Hunsur on some work when the goods vehicle (KA-13-D-1844), which was coming behind him rammed into the bike resulting in Abhilash sustaining serious injuries and breathing his last on the spot.

Hunsur Town Police Inspector Shivamadu and staff, who reached the spot, shifted the body to Hunsur General Hospital. They seized both the vehicles and registered a case.

Postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members last night. Abhilash’s marriage was fixed and the wedding was scheduled to take place in November, said Abhishek, brother of deceased Abhilash.