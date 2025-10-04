Rider killed in car, motorbike collision near Varuna
October 4, 2025

Mysuru:  A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot, after his motorbike allegedly  met with a head on collision with a car near Varuna Lake on Mysuru- T. Narasipur Road in the outskirts this morning. The deceased has been identified as Hemanth Kumar (28), son of Nataraj and Padmamma couple, and a native of Chikkabuhalli, T. Narasipur taluk.

The car driver is identified as Rangaswamy of Chakkanahalli  Hundi, Mysuru taluk.

Soon after the accident, he allegedly fled from the spot, after abandoning his vehicle. The efforts made by locals to catch hold of him, went in vain, it is said.

The accident occurred at about 6.45 am, when the deceased was riding towards Mysuru city, where he was employed with a private company. The car was proceeding towards T. Narasipur, when the tragedy struck, it is said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of MMC&RI for post-mortem. Varuna Police have registered a case.

