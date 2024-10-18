Roads around Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake a Silent Zone

October 18, 2024

Mysuru: In a major decision taken in the interest of ecological conservation, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has issued a notification declaring the radius of 50 metres around Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popular as Mysuru Zoo and Karanji Lake Nature Park, as ‘Silent Zone’.

Following the recommendation from the Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo to issue additional revised notification declaring the radius of 50 metres around the Zoo and Karanji Lake as ‘Silent Zone,’ the City Police Chief issued the notification dated Oct. 16, 2024, revising the earlier similar notification issued on Dec. 21, 2023.

The previous notification declaring the Silent Zone was issued in the interest of endangered and near extinct animals and birds in the Zoo, considering their safety and also the safety of the visitors and general public visiting the Zoo.

According to the notification, prohibitory orders had been issued on the emission of sound from bursting of fire crackers, playing sound equipment and honking of horns on a stretch of following roads near the Zoo — Shalivahana Road from M.L. Somasundaram Circle to S. Linganna Circle, Lokaranjan Mahal Road from S. Linganna Circle to Circus Ground Junction, Tank Bund Road from Circus Ground Junction to Maharana Prathap Singh Circle and M.G. Road from Maharana Prathap Singh Circle to M.L. Somasundaram Circle.

Now, the revised notification declaring Silent Zone has been issued by the Police Commissioner as per Section 115 and 116 of Motor Vehicle Act 1988, Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 and 218 and Section 2(C), 5A of The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (As amended till 10.8.2017), stated the notification issued from the Office of Police Commissioner.