SWR, Mysuru Division handles million passengers this Dasara

October 18, 2024

Mysuru: The Railway Stations across City, coming under the jurisdiction of South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, registered a footfall of over 1 million passengers from Oct. 3 to 14, during recently concluded Dasara festival.

City Railway Station alone witnessed an unprecedented footfall of over 9.2 lakh passengers, with a peak of 1.2 lakh passengers on a single day, on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 12).

Originating earnings

The City Station not only saw record-breaking footfalls but also a significant increase in originating earnings. In comparison to last year’s footfall of 8.2 lakh passengers and earnings of Rs. 6.64 crore, this year the station recorded Rs. 7.37 crore in earnings during Dasara.

Additional sign boards

Numerous additional signage boards were installed across platforms, providing clear directions to key locations such as foot over-bridges, escalators, rest-rooms and platform areas. These signage boards were strategically placed to minimise crowding at critical junctures, making it easier for passengers to move around the station.

To cater to the surge in passengers, additional staff were deployed across all major stations in and near Mysuru, including Mysuru, Ashokapuram, Chamarajapuram, Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Chamarajanagar and Krishnarajapuram (in Bengaluru).

Ticket examiners

The division deployed 23 Traveling Ticket Examiners, 13 commercial staff and 100 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to manage the increased footfall.

Mobile UTS

Apart from this, SWR, Mysuru Division launched Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (MUTS) as a pilot project during the festival. Two MUTS systems were operational, providing passengers with a hassle-free, contactless option for purchasing unreserved tickets, thus significantly reducing congestion at booking counters.

ATVM to check rush

In addition, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) were relocated to reduce crowding at booking counters. These machines were placed in the station corridors at either end of the platform, allowing passengers to quickly purchase tickets without waiting in queues.

To manage crowd efficiently, three pre-printed ticket counters were opened in the main circulating area of the Station, with two more counters set up at Divisional Office compound.

Special Trains

Seven Special Trains to cater to the heightened demand were also introduced. These trains were operated between Mysuru and Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Hubballi, Karwar and Arsikere from Oct. 1 to 13. Additionally, 17 extra coaches were attached to regular trains and 66 coaches were added to clear the waitlists of passengers traveling in different classes.

All trains were backed to their designated platforms well ahead of scheduled departure times, ensuring that boarding was safe and convenient. The Mysuru Division implemented several enhanced security measures under Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal.

More CCTV cameras

Additional CCTV cameras — a total of 73 cameras — were installed at the main station after a thorough survey with the Signal and Telecommunication Department. RPF monitored these cameras, ensuring swift response to any incidents.

RPF, City Police

In a joint effort, RPF worked closely with City Police to bolster security. About 100 RPF personnel were deployed at the station from Oct. 3 to 12.

Armed RPF personnel were positioned at station entrances, while baggage scanners were installed to check luggage, preventing the entry of any illegal items. A dedicated dog squad was also deployed for anti-sabotage checks throughout the festival period.

Hygiene on trains

Extra cleaning staff were deployed to maintain hygiene at stations and in trains. Carriage and Wagon Department ensured that all trains were cleaned, watered and ready for service after every journey.

Escalators, lifts

The escalators and lifts connecting different platforms at the main station were monitored by dedicated electrical and commercial staff, supported by security personnel, to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure smooth movement.

DRM thanks staff

SWR, Mysuru Division, DRM Shilpi Agarwal expressed her gratitude to the officers and staff of Mysuru Division for their unwavering dedication and hard work in reaching the milestone of handling 1 million passengers.