MUDA 50:50 site scam: Place, date, time to question CM, wife not decided: Lokayukta SP

October 18, 2024

Absence of crucial land records turns investigation into a major challenge

Mysuru: Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh has said that the location for the interrogation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B.M. Parvathi — both embroiled in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) site allotment case — remains uncertain. He emphasised that decisions regarding their questioning will only be made once formal summons or notices are issued.

The Lokayukta is faced with a critical choice: To interrogate Siddaramaiah at the Lokayukta office or due to his position as Chief Minister, visit his office.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Udesh revealed that investigators are actively gathering evidence, but the timeline for issuing summons to Siddaramaiah and Parvathi is not decided. “It could happen as early as tomorrow or take up to 20 days,” he added.

CM Siddaramaiah has been named accused 1 (A1) and Parvathi as accused 2 (A2). The uncertainty surrounding their imminent interrogation grants temporary reprieve to both, yet it poses significant challenges for Lokayukta officials, who are struggling to compile essential documents needed for the investigation.

The absence of crucial records has turned the investigation into a major headache, further complicating matters.

The Lokayukta’s inquiry is being treated with utmost seriousness, especially with the impending submission of the case report to the Elected Representatives Court in Bengaluru on Dec. 24. Without critical documentation, the investigation report remains incomplete, intensifying the urgency for the Lokayukta to secure these materials.

Departments such as MUDA, Revenue, Survey, Land Records and the Sub-Registrar’s office are all engaged in the process of document retrieval to assist the Lokayukta in the investigation. However, Lokayukta officials are left grappling with the fear of what will happen if some key records remain elusive.

In light of these challenges, officials have decided to postpone the issuance of summons to Siddaramaiah and Parvathi until all necessary documents are verified and secured. Only then will the Lokayukta proceed with questioning both A1 and A2.

The Lokayukta office on Dewan’s Road in Mysuru has become a hive of activity, with SP Udesh and his team working tirelessly from dawn until dusk to ensure the investigation advances effectively.