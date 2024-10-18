Valmiki Ramayana is a reflection of Indian Life & Culture

October 18, 2024

Mysuru: Stating that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata are relevant all the times, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said Ramayana is an epic which is reflective of the Indian style of living and culture.

He was speaking after inaugurating Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by District Administration in association with SC/ST Welfare Department, Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and various associations at Kalamandira here yesterday.

While Dr. B.R. Ambedkar wrote the Constitution, Valmiki wrote Ramayana and Vyasa wrote Mahabharata, he said pointing out that it is the lower sections of society which have given values to mankind.

“It is important to take Valmiki to every home. It would be difficult to break the unity of oppressed classes if we understand the values of the Constitution. Ramayana has incorporated social justice, keeping the word, behavioural attitude and women’s safety. It is one of the greatest epics of the world,” he said.

Pointing out that the Siddaramaiah Government has earmarked Rs. 9,000 crore for SEP and TSP in State budget, District Minister said that ST community forms 7 percent population in the State and it is a matter of concern that not even 4 percent of this population have agricultural land. The Congress Government has set aside Rs. 9,000 crore for the development of the community, he added.

MLA G.T. Devegowda said that Maharshi Valmiki, who belonged to Beda community, wrote the great epic Ramayana. Valmiki who did not know to spell Ramanama wrote such a great epic, he said adding that the epic which has 24,253 shlokas and 7 Kandas, is relevant to the entire world even today.

MLA K. Harishgowda said that it is a matter of pride that the foundation stone for Valmiki Statue has been laid in Mysuru. “Everyone of us is following something or the other written in Ramayana either directly or indirectly in our daily life,” he said and called upon the people to emulate Valmiki’s writings.

Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies Director Prof. N.K. Lolakshi delivered a lecture.

Lavanya, who scored high marks in SSLC, was presented a Rs. 1 lakh cheque.

Earlier, a grand procession of Valmiki’s bust and portrait was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to Kalamandira, passing via Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road and Vinoba Road.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda, and others were present.