414th Dasara was grander than all: District Minister

October 18, 2024

Mysuru: The 414th Dasara celebrated from Oct. 3 to 12 was mounted on a grand scale, making it comparatively richer than the annual festival celebrated in the last 413 years, claimed Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

He was addressing media persons at a private hotel in city yesterday.

Following bounty of rains preceding Dasara, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Dasara High-power Committee had decided to celebrate Dasara this year with much grandeur. Accordingly, the programmes were conceptualised drawing lakhs of people to the city, from the inaugural day to Jumboo Savari, aptly make it a ‘People’s Dasara.’

Dr. Mahadevappa said, he has celebrated Dasara earlier too and also now as a Minister, but the pomp and gaiety associated with the recent Dasara, was never seen in the past. The 414th Dasara was the talk of the town for the unique attractions irrespective of religion, music, sports and literature. Overall, it was akin to crowning the State Government, remarked Dr. Mahadevappa.

Sub-Committees

In all, 19 Sub-Committees had been constituted for the success of Dasara, who contributed equally without giving room for any complaints. The legislators irrespective of party from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts have also contributed to the success of Dasara. Following stringent action, no untoward incidents were reported. It is common for errors to occur during such big festivals, but corrective measures will be taken while organising the Dasara next year, assured Mahadevappa.

Hospitality sector

The hospitality industry has been the major beneficiary with tourism getting a fillip during Dasara, with several lakhs of tourists from across the globe descending on the city. The hospitality industry including hotels and restaurants have collectively registered over Rs. 100 crore transaction, scripting a new chapter in the realm. Mysuru is culturally rich and there is a need to give impetus to tourism further, by laying more emphasis on its development.

Year-long attractions

Mahadevappa said, the decision over organising events throughout the year will be taken in consultation with the experts. The matter has been already discussed with Deputy Commissioner and further discussions will be held with the subject experts in the coming days to chalk out the programmes.

Locals must enjoy

Dasara illumination will go on till Oct. 23 and the Department concerned has been instructed to keep the city illuminated till 10 pm. The locals who were not able to experience the visual beauty of the illuminated city during Dasara, should enjoy the attractions in lights, said Mahadevappa, explaining the intention behind the illumination of the city.

Dasara Authority

Mahadevappa also assured to take a call on the long pending demand for Dasara Authority, on the lines of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) for organising Dasara in a fool proof manner.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chairman of Command Area Development Authority (CADA) Mariswamy, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana and Rural Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar were present.