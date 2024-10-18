2.27 crore views !

October 18, 2024

Star of Mysore Instagram amasses over 22 million views this Dasara

Mysuru: Star of Mysore’s Instagram page garnered an impressive response from audiences both within India and abroad, amassing approximately 22.7 million views over the 10-day Dasara festival.

Leading the viewership was a video posted on Oct. 11, showcasing people stomping the dung of Dasara elephants, which racked up an astonishing 17,51,98,814 views.

Following closely was a video featuring Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Titular Head of the Mysore Royal Family and MP ofMysuru-Kodagu Constituency, ascending the Golden Throne to commence the Khas Durbar

(Private Durbar) on Oct. 3, which attracted 30,34,467 views. Additionally, a video of Dasara Jumbos visiting the Dargarh on Krishna Vilas Road, also posted on Oct. 11, garnered 7,48,000 views.

Other notable videos included Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar performing aarti for Yaduveer, which received 2,70,910 views, and a video of the ‘Shwet Ashwa’ team of the Corps of Military Police practising their bike stunts, attracting 1,92,000 views. Throughout Dasara celebrations, Star of Mysore’s Instagram page reached a staggering 1,30,97,247 accounts, marking an incredible increase of 18,112 percent.