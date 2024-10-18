Illuminated Mysuru becomes major draw: Ambaari bus upper deck fully booked till Oct. 22
October 18, 2024

For online bookings, visit www.kstdc.co or call 0821-2423652.

Mysuru: The dazzlingly lit-up Mysuru city has turned into a key attraction, significantly boosting the demand for the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation’s (KSTDC) popular Ambaari bus rides.

A 130-km stretch of the city has been illuminated as part of the recently concluded Mysuru Dasara celebrations and will remain illuminated until Oct. 23, enticing both locals and tourists to catch the vibrant night views of the city.

The Ambaari bus rides, offered in specially designed double-decker buses, have received an overwhelming response with 100 percent bookings until Oct. 22. The seats on the upper deck, which offers an open-top view, are fully booked, while around 65 percent of the lower deck seats have been reserved.

As in previous years, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd. has adorned the streets surrounding the Mysore Palace with colourful ornamental lights. Over 65 illuminated artefacts based on various themes have also been set up, drawing wide attention from visitors.

Even after the official end of Mysuru Dasara on Oct. 12, the enthusiasm for seeing the city’s nighttime glow continues to grow, fuelling the surge in demand for Ambaari bus rides.

To meet this demand, KSTDC introduced the ‘Ambaari Dasara Deepalankara Suttatada Prayaana’ in 2021, which has now entered its fourth year.

The one-hour ride is available in six dedicated buses, each seating 40 passengers – 20 on the upper deck and 20 on the lower deck.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, K.R. Madhuraj, Manager of Mysuru Transport Section, KSTDC, said, “The buses operate at 6.30 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm. Bookings are accepted online, and a total of 240 passengers can enjoy the ride at a time, spread across the six buses. Counter ticket booking is also available, but limited to six passengers per bus.”

Madhuraj added that, as in previous years, the response has been excellent, with all seats already booked for the upcoming weekend.

Routes covered

The ticket fare for the Ambaari bus ride is Rs. 500 per person for the upper deck and Rs. 250 for the lower deck. Children above the age of five are charged the full fare.

The ride starts from the premises of KSTDC’s Hotel Mayura Hoysala on JLB Road. The route covers key landmarks of Mysuru, including the Old DC’s Office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute (ORI), Ramaswamy Circle, Sanskrit Pathshala, Palace South Gate, Jayamarthanda Gate, Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Government Ayurveda Medical College, and Railway Station Circle, before ending at Hotel Mayura Hoysala.

