New Statue of Lady Justice unveiled in Supreme Court
October 18, 2024

Law as per Indian Constitution is neither blind nor punitive

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court unveiled the new ‘Lady Justice’ statue on Thursday, featuring a saree and without the traditional blindfold, conveying the powerful message that “the law is not blind in India.”

Reports indicate that the statue was unveiled by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. In this new representation, ‘Lady Justice’ holds the Indian Constitution in one hand, replacing the sword, symbolising that the law in India is neither blind nor punitive.

Traditionally, the statue of Lady Justice was depicted as a woman wearing a blindfold while holding scales and a sword. The blindfold represented equality before the law, signifying that justice should be administered without regard to wealth, power, or status. The scales symbolised balance and fairness, while the sword represented the law’s authority.

However, this new statue marks an effort to shed the colonial legacy and reinforces the notion that justice in contemporary India is aware and responsive. The statue now stands prominently in the judges’ library at the Supreme Court.

