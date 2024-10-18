Enough evidence for ED: BJP leader N.C. Shaina

October 18, 2024

Mumbai: BJP leader N.C. Shaina launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, asserting that there is “sufficient evidence” for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to fulfil its responsibilities by launching an investigation.

“There is ample evidence, including the resignation of the MUDA Chairman, the Karnataka CM’s offer to return the land in exchange for compensation, and reports of money being distributed during the Lok Sabha elections after syphoning it off from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. This constitutes enough evidence for the ED to do its job and file its charge-sheet,” she told reporters in Mumbai.

Referring to the MUDA scam as a “massive corruption pile,” she emphasised, “The MUDA scam is a significant corruption issue, and the Chairman has resigned. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s offer to return the land as compensation further underscores the existence of corruption.”