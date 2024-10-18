ED raids MUDA

October 18, 2024

12-member team accompanied by gunmen arrive from Bengaluru; Public entry banned

Mysuru: Ending days of speculation about the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) impending investigation into Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, a 12-member team of officers arrived at MUDA Office in city this morning. They will stay put for two days and public entry to MUDA Office has been restricted.

The investigation focuses on the controversial allotment of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, along with other irregularities related to 50:50 site allocations, alternative sites and compensatory sites. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has complained to the ED that irregularities worth Rs. 4,000 crore to Rs. 5,000 crore has happened in MUDA.

The team, accompanied by armed personnel, travelled from Bengaluru’s Shantinagar Office and arrived at MUDA gate around 10.45 am. More than 20 armed personnel from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have provided security to the ED sleuths. The Mysuru City Police are providing additional security.

After their arrival, an ED representative informed the Police officers on duty at MUDA gate that they were from ED in Bengaluru. Upon hearing the update, MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan promptly arrived at the gate to welcome the ED officers. Subsequently, the sleuths proceeded directly to the MUDA Commissioner’s chamber on second floor, where they began discussions in the antechamber around 11.30 am.

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi and others, revolving around allegations of illegal money transfers linked to the land allotments.

Raid at Kengeri home

Sources informed Star of Mysore that the ED team also conducted a raid at the residence of J. Devaraju in Kengeri, Bengaluru. Devaraju was the individual who sold the 3.16-acre land at Kesare to B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy, Parvathi’s brother. Mallikarjunaswamy later gifted the land to Parvathi, in exchange for which she received 14 sites in the Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages under a 50:50 ratio.

After a brief discussion in the antechamber of the Commissioner’s Office, the ED sleuths proceeded to MUDA Chairman’s Office. Chairman K. Marigowda has already resigned from his post. The officers then moved to the meeting room adjacent to Chairman’s Office, where they held discussions with senior officials.

Will cooperate: MUDA Secretary

Speaking to reporters outside the MUDA Office around 12.15 pm, MUDA Secretary Prasanna Kumar stated that the ED has officially commenced its investigation. “We will cooperate with the sleuths and provide whatever information they request. All documents will be made available, and there will be no public work for two days,” he said.

When asked how much longer the ED sleuths intend to remain in Mysuru, the MUDA Secretary replied that, for now, they would stay for two days. “Depending on their progress, their stay might be extended. Ultimately, it is for them to decide, and I have no role to play in that matter,” he added.

Seeking documents

Before arriving in Mysuru, the ED had instructed MUDA to submit all the crucial documents related to the case, which forms the basis of the FIR (11/2024) registered by the Lokayukta against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, his brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and landowner J. Devaraju.

Lokayukta Police have already launched a detailed investigation, examining alleged offences spanning from 1968 to 2023. Teams are tracing records dating as far back as 1935, when Ninga, father of Devaraju, originally owned the disputed land in Kesare’s survey numbers 462 and 464.