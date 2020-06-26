Amendments to Land Reforms Act is shocking: Former Minister

June 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “The State Government’s decision to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act is a shocking development,” said former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan near City Railway Station yesterday, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the people, who are recovering from the flood damage, were now living in a state of fear due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the State Government instead of coming to their help is busy preparing to amend the Land Reforms Act to help the rich procure agricultural lands.

Pointing out that a big struggle had taken place at Kagodu village of Sagara taluk in Shivamogga district in 1951 for land reforms, Mahadevappa said that now the agricultural lands of the farmers were being taken by the State Government, led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who hails from Shivamogga district.

Launching an attack on the State Government, Dr. Mahadevappa said that when Siddharamaiah was the Chief Minister he had increased the annual income of those wanting to buy agricultural land from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh which was met with severe opposition from the BJP and questioned, what is the BJP doing now?

Continuing his tirade, the former Minister accused both the Central and State Governments of being inefficient in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and also not taking steps to provide relief to the people who are in distress following the lockdown.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshman and others were present.