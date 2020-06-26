A Comprehensive Plan on the anvil for Development of Fisheries: Minister

June 26, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivas Poojari said that the Government was working on a Comprehensive Plan for the development of Fisheries, both in the Coastal region and Inland areas.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a progress review meeting of the Departments coming under his Ministry at the Regional Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday, Poojari said that the Government is planning to distribute Credit Cards to fishermen just as the Union Government is issuing Kisan Credit Cards to farmers.

“The process of issuing Credit Cards to fishermen in the entire State, including those in Mysuru District, will be set in motion in the coming days,” he said.

Continuing, the Minister said that the Department is gathering inputs on how 25,000 water bodies in the State in which fishing is being carried out can be further developed with the involvement of unemployed youths and the jobless poor.

Asserting that the Government is maintaining transparency in the distribution of grants to beneficiary fishermen, he directed the officials to maintain transparency in all aspects of their functioning.

Stating that the Government would not interfere in fishing contracts in respect of lakes that come under Gram Panchayats, he said that it is the responsibility of the PDOs and the Taluk Panchayat EOs to ensure that the Government does not lose revenue on this account.

Stringent action on illegal fishing

Replying to a query on illegal fishing in Taraka and Kabini backwaters that has been allegedly going on for years, Poojari said that a probe will be ordered into the issue. Stringent action will be taken against those found indulging in illegal fishing in violation of terms and conditions of the contract, he added.

Renovation of temples

Referring to Muzrai Department, Poojari said that he has directed the officials to expedite renovation works of temples after obtaining permission from the Archaeology Department.

Pointing out that all temples which record annual revenue earnings of more than Rs.25 lakh will be elevated to A-grade, he directed the officials to upgrade Tripura Sundari Amma temple at Mugur in T. Narasipur taluk from the existing B-grade to A-grade.

Memorandum by farmers

Earlier, several farmers led by Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is also the Chief Convenor of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Virodhi Kaide Horata Samithi, presented a memorandum to Kota Srinivas Poojari urging the Government to repeal the amendments made to Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Fishermen too submit memorandum

Fishermen from Kabini backwaters, under the leadership of Karnataka State Inland Water Fishermen Co-operative Society President Jagadish Gowda and former Director of Karnataka State Co-operative Federation Channappa, presented a memorandum to the Minister urging him to cancel the fishing contract given to Kabini Tribal Fishermen Co-operative Society and to permit local fishermen to carry out fishing in Kabini.

Maintaining that fishermen from about 35 villages along Kabini backwaters have been rendered jobless due to the contract, they sought permission to carry out fishing in Kabini backwaters, just as local fishermen in Cauvery and Hemavathi River basins have been allowed.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, B. Harshavardhan, N. Ashwinkumar and H.P. Manjunath, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju and other officials were present.