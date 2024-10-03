MPJA Photo Expo begins at Suchitra Art Gallery

October 3, 2024

Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the photo exhibition organised by Mysuru Photo Journalists Association (MPJA), as part of Dasara-2024, at Suchitra Art Gallery in Kalamandira here yesterday.

The exhibition, organised by MPJA in association with Kannada and Culture Department, will be open for visitors from 10 am to 9 pm till Oct. 12. Over 150 photographs on different topics are put on display.

The photos shot from the lens of photo journalists working in several media houses are exhibited here. They include news photographs, Dasara elephants, Howdah elephants Arjuna, Balarama and Abhimanyu, Wayanad landslides, wildlife, Dasara festival, Jumboo Savari, Private Durbar at Palace, Chamundeshwari car festival among others.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda and K. Harishgowda, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah and Vice-Chairperson of State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, who also went through the exhibits, lauded the photo journalists.

President of MPJA Pragathi Gopalakrishna presided. Joint Director of Kannada and Culture V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, MPJA Vice-President S.R. Madhusudhan, General Secretary M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, Treasurer A. Nandan and Executive Committee Members M.A. Sriram, K.H. Chandru, Anurag Basavaraj, Hampa Nagaraj, S. Udayashankar, Krishnoji Rao, Nagesh Panathale, Ravi Gavimath, Nishanth Pal and T. Anup Ragh were present.