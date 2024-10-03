Let all those leaders who have FIRs resign: GTD

October 3, 2024

JD(S) MLA backs CM Siddaramaiah; pooh-poohs resignation demands

Mysuru: The inauguration of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara 2024 atop Chamundi Hill this morning unfolded with unexpected moments as JD(S) State Core Committee President G.T. Devegowda (GTD) vocally expressed his support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is currently embroiled in a major controversy involving the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, under the 50:50 scheme by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Lokayukta Police in the Mysuru Division have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated an investigation into the matter, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) regarding the same case.

During his presidential address this morning, G.T. Devegowda (GTD), the MLA for the Chamundeshwari Constituency, surprised many as he publicly defended Siddaramaiah. The CM, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, litterateur Dr. Hampana and numerous other dignitaries were present on the dais, listening intently to GTD’s remarks.

“Siddaramaiah doesn’t have to resign, as all leaders reside in glass houses. If Siddaramaiah, who has an FIR filed against him, is expected to resign, then all leaders with FIRs should follow suit. Has the Court or the Governor demanded his resignation?” GTD questioned, expressing frustration towards Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He further asked, “Will Kumaraswamy resign on demand? Shouldn’t a Central Minister behave responsibly?” This pointed criticism was aimed at Kumaraswamy, who also serves as the State JD(S) President. GTD continued by questioning legitimacy of the persistent calls for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, asking, “Can Siddaramaiah, elected as CM with his party winning 136 seats, resign simply due to ongoing demands for his resignation?”

He also criticised TV channels for their repetitive coverage of FIR filings, particularly those related to crimes like rape and murder. “How long do they intend to broadcast news about the FIR filed by Lokayukta Police against Siddaramaiah and his family members? Let all those against whom FIRs have been filed step down,” he challenged, emphasising the need for accountability among all leaders.