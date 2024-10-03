Heritage Welcome Arches in shambles this Dasara: An eyesore

October 3, 2024

Mysuru: The City of Palaces Mysuru, which is decked up for Dasara festival that began today, offers a varied look. While the prominent Circles and Junctions in the heart of the city are shining bright with a fresh coat of paint and illumination, some of the heritage structures look jaded without any paint or restoration.

The welcome arches of prominent heritage buildings in the city include the structure in front of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad, which are in a dilapidated condition, with the local administration blatantly ignoring these structures of yore.

The Maharajas of Mysore built the Government House and its welcome arch gate so artistically that, the aesthetics of the structure with embossed carvings including floral designs, make for an interesting watch. The white paint on the top including the edges of intricate carvings have turned black, for the lack of maintenance over a period of time.

Fortunately, even amid continuous negligence, this heritage arch stands strong, that leaves one wondering, won’t the structure last for posterity, if it is maintained with regular restoration works? If it happens, the coming generations too will be able to see the grandeur associated with heritage. But does the local administration have a sense of responsibility? The answer seems to be no. The weeds and shrubs can be seen occupying the naturally created cracks in the structure.

Similar is the state of welcome arches on Lalitha Mahal Road, Irwin Road near KSRTC Suburban Bus Station and also at Government Maharani’s Women’s College campus on JLB Road in the city. The arch near the Suburban Bus Station is protected by the barricades installed around the structure, but maintenance is zero.